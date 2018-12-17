Rahul Gandhi keeps his promise! Kamal Nath waives off farmers' loan after taking oath as CM

Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh of Madhya Pradesh farmers will be waived, with Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday signing a file to the effect.

The move followed a promise made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the poll campaign that if people of Madhya Pradesh voted for Congress, then they would implement farmers' loan waiver within 10 days of coming to power.

Nath was sworn in as the state's 18th CM Monday. After Nath signed on the file pertaining to waiving off farmers' loans of up to Rs two lakh, Principal Secretary, Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, Rajesh Rajora issued the loan waiver order.

The order said: Madhya Pradesh Government has taken a decision to write off short-term crop loan of eligible farmers up to the limit of Rs two lakh, as on March 31, 2018, from nationalised and cooperative banks.