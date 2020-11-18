Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over inflation, unemployment issues

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has yet again attacked the Centre over the crisis in the banking sector, declining GDP, high prices and increasing unemployment.

Gandhi tweeted, "Banks are in trouble and also GDP. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. Public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily. Development or destruction?"



GDP ,



? Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 18, 2020 Gandhi has been targeting the NDA government on various points including declining GDP and state of economy. The Congress party has also accused the government of "destroying the economy" with its policies. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a 9.5 per cent contraction in India's GDP on real basis during the ongoing financial year. The central bank attributes this contraction to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the Indian economy. Gandhi not only lambasted the Centre over economic condition and declining GDP, but also highlighted the need for a well-defined COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy. Gandhi said in a previous tweet, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian needed to be worked out. Government of India has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian." Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out.



GOI has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian. pic.twitter.com/x5GX2vECnN Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 11, 2020

