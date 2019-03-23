Rahul pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on 'Shaheed Diwas'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' (Martyr's Day), saying the spirit of revolution espoused by them is running in our veins.

Gandhi said we will continue to fight the battle for their thoughts and ideals.

"Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are not mere names, they are the spirit of revolution running in our veins," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Their lives make us strong even today and make us free and human. On Martyrs Day, we bow our heads to our bravehearts. We will continue to fight the battle for their thoughts and ideals," Gandhi wrote.

