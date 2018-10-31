Railways' Diwali gift! Flexi Fare completely scrapped in some trains, reduced in over 100

As a gift to passengers this festive season, the India Railways has reduced flexi-fare rate in as many as 101 trains, while completely scrapping the scheme for 15 premium trains. The system has been completely scrapped in trains with less than 50 per cent occupancy, while 20 per cent discount will be offered in trains with less than 60 per cent occupancy. The latest decision will provide a big relief to the railway passengers as the scheme will also be removed from total 32 trains during lean periods. The review of Flexi Fare Scheme has been done after the recommendation of the railways' review committee, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, and representations from passengers. The Railways has also reduced flexi fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains, PTI quoted Railway Minister Goyal as saying.

According to the Railways, it will offer competitive fares in long-distance premium trains, and people will be able to enjoy train journeys at affordable prices. "Win-Win Situation: The reduction of Flexi Fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates, as well the Railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

On September 9, 2016, the Railways had introduced flexi-fare for premier trains: 44 Rajdhani, 52 Duronto and 46 Shatabdi Express trains. Under this, the base fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit. There was no change in the existing fare for first AC and economy class.

WHAT IS FLEXI-FARE

The fare of the passengers is increased by 10 per cent for every 10 per cent of seats allocated under the flexi-fare. A maximum fare limit of 140 per cent and 150 per cent, respectively for AC-III tier and all above classes except for First AC and Executive Chair car are levied. The railways first introduced the flexi-fare or dynamic pricing scheme in September 2016 for 142 premium trains that included 52 Duronto Trains, 44 Rajdhani Trains and 46 Shatabdi Trains.

The flexi-fare scheme has faced criticism from passengers as well as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, which said while the income of the national transporter has increased after the debut of flexi-fares, the number of passengers travelling has actually decreased.

KEY POINTS

Flexi Fare completely removed from 15 trains

Flexi Fare removed from 32 trains during lean period (February, March and August)

Graded discount up to 20 per cent on the last fare to be given (class wise) in case of class occupancy is less than 60 per cent

Highest slab reduced from 1.5 times to 1.4 times

