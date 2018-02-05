Railways to launch a site for whistleblower staff to report top officials for lapses in safety

In a rather progressive move, employees of Indian Railways are soon going to get a staff website wherein they can report their senior official for any lapses in safety. The site would allow the complainant to remain anonymous. The website is being developed by Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) and will be monitored by the Railway Ministry's safety department and headed by Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of the Railway Board.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Lohani said, "It is called universal reporting mechanism. We expect it to be up and running by March."

The website will allow every employee irrespective of their designation to inform on their peers and seniors for bypassing safety procedures. The Indian Express report mentioned that anything from a gateman sleeping during duty hours to officers not following safety protocol can be reported.

This way, every employee would become the administration's eyes and ears.

A similar system was initiated by Lohani when he was the Chairman and MD of Air India. Railways officials have also met Air India officials to get an idea of how the system functions.



Safety is the prime concern of the Indian Railways currently. During the Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a capital expenditure allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore, which is the highest ever. The finance minister also announced that Wi-Fi, CCTVs will be provided in every station and escalators will be provided in stations with more than 25,000 footfall. In the coming year, there will be a focus on upgradation of signalling and use of fog safety devices.