Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari succumbs to the coronavirus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, succumbed to the coronavirus on Sunday night after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. Maheshwari was 59 years old.

Maheshwari breathed her last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. She was shifted to the hospital after her condition worsened.

Kiran Maheshwari was also a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency.

Condolences poured in from a host of dignitaries including PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said he was "pained by the untimely demise" of Kiran Maheshwari who, the prime minister said, made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of Rajasthan and empower the poor as well as marginalised.

PM Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

"She made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised," tweeted PM Modi.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Expressing grief over the MLA's death, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in a tweet said, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Rajsamand MLA, Kiran Maheshwari Ji. My deepest condolences to the whole family and prayers to God to provide Strength to bear this loss (sic)."

Also Read: PM Modi to interact with 3 teams working on COVID-19 vaccine

Also Read: COVID-19 crisis: India's tally crosses 94 lakh-mark; 38,772 new cases reported