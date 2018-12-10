Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Watch live coverage on India Today TV

Assembly Election Results 2018: Watch live coverage on India Today TV Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram

The counting of votes for all 200 seats will begin at 8 am, which will decide fate of 209 candidates.

The crucial elections will determine whether the BJP bucks anti-incumbency and an increasingly aggressive Opposition to return to power.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, over 2,000 candidates are fighting for 199 assembly seats, where polling held on Friday in a high decibel battle between the incumbent BJP and Opposition Congress. Rajasthan had a single phase polling on December 7.

BJP is contesting election under leadership of chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Speaking of the Congress, Ashok Gehlot, a two-time former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, a young and promising MP from Scindia family that once ruled in Gwalior, are two popular faces for the chief ministerial candidate.

The exit polls have predictions that the Congress is expected to topple the Vasundhara Raje government, who is seeking a third term in office, in one of the most-anticipated state polls in recent memory.