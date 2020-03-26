Rajasthan to produce sanitisers in liquor factories amid coronavirus outbreak

Nine liquor factories in seven districts of Rajasthan will be used to produce sanitisers to deal with the shortage in supply amid coronavirus outbreak.

Four private companies and 5 production units of state-owned Ganganagar Sugar Mills have been directed by the government to start manufacturing sanitisers and licences to do the same have been issued.

The five production units are stationed in Jhotwara(Jaipur) Mandore (Jodhpur), Kota, Udaipur, Hanumangarh. The four private companies are based out of Alwar and Jaipur.

Officials in government premises, police and other essential services staff will get the sanitisers for free. The people will get them at low rates.

The drug controller started issuing licences on Monday.

Manish Kumar, the Vice President of ADS Agro Industries Ltd., Ringus, one of the private companies given the task, told The New Indian Express, " We have started preparations to fight coronavirus in these difficult times. The sanitiser manufacturing will start as soon as drug control personnel come and we receive instructions from the Excise Department."

