scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

RBI asks banks to be ready for emerging challenges, says Shaktikanta Das

'There is nothing like putting banks on alert though a section of media has reported,' Shaktikanta Das said

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India said it has not put banks on alert, as reported by a section of media, but asked lenders to remain prepared to face emerging new challenges.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was in the city to attend a central board meeting. He also met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the state capital.

"There is nothing like putting banks on alert though a section of media has reported. We have said that banks should remain prepared to face the emerging and new challenges," Das told reporters.

The RBI governor said he also discussed a host of banking-related issues with Patnaik during their meeting.

"We discussed on financial inclusion, bank branches in the state, credit flow to agriculture sector and streamlining of the DBT through e-Kuber platform in Odisha," Das said.

Also read: RBI to set up 'college of supervisors', says Shaktikanta Das

Also read: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das calls for tighter governance at state-run banks

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos