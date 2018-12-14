RBI Board says governance framework needs further scrutiny; no report submitted on PCA

Two days after Shaktikanta Das assumed charge as the new RBI Governor, the 18-member central bank board met on Friday to discuss major issues like governance framework, and the overall economic situation amid domestic and global challenges. However, no decision was taken on relaxation in the prompt corrective action norms for some of the 12 state-run banks.

The RBI Board discussed governance framework of the central bank, and decided it needs further examination. Apart from reviewing the current economic situation, the board also discussed issues related to liquidity, credit delivery to the economy, currency management, and financial literacy.

"The draft report on trend and progress of banking in India (2017-18) was also discussed," an RBI statement said.

In its November 19 meeting, the RBI board had decided to refer the issue of relaxing PCA framework to the Board of Financial Supervision (BFS) of the RBI. But, the BFS did not submit any report on the PCA norms in today's meeting, CNBC TV 18 reported, quoting sources as saying.

Reports suggest the next RBI Board meeting could be held in January.

The RBI Board appreciated the "valuable services rendered by Dr Urjit R Patel during his tenure as Governor and Deputy Governor of the Bank".

The issue of transfer of RBI's excess reserves, which stood at Rs 9.43 lakh crore as of June 2018, to the government has been one of the contentious issues between the government and the central bank for a long time and also one of the key reasons for the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel on Monday.

In the previous board meeting, held on November 19, the board had decided to constitute a committee of experts to fix the appropriate level of economic capital framework (ECF) that the central bank should hold at any given time.

Of the 21 state-owned banks, 11 are under the PCA framework, including Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, among others. Under the PCA, the RBI has imposed lending and other restrictions on these weak lenders.

