RBI's differences with the govt that forced Urjit Patel to resign

A year before his tenure was due to end, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has decided to step down from his position. The differences with the government over a number of issues has been the reason for his exit.

The RBI was under tremendous pressure from the government over the past six months. The issues range from relaxtion in prompt corrective action, transfer of surplus capital, restructuring scheme for MSMEs, lower capital adequacy ratio for banks, liquidity support to NBFCs and making "Urjit Patel, Viral Acharya survive RBI board meeting; agree to many of Centre's demands" 'RBI board' more operational and participative in making decisions.

The last two board meetings saw both the government and the RBI taking positions. In the November 19 meet, the board discussed four issues and RBI actually agreed on only one, while referring the other three to expert panel and committees.

The lone issue where there was an agreement between the two was on Basel regulatory capital framework. Both agreed for 9 per cent capital adequacy ratio for banks though government was insisting on 8 per cent, which is also the international standard. In the meeting RBI, however, ceded some ground by agreeing to extend the capital conservation buffer which was around 0.63 per cent for a year. That gave some relief to PSBs.

In the proposal for restructuring Scheme for stressed MSMEs, the RBI board has advised RBI to consider a restructuring scheme for MSMEs with aggregate loan exposure of Rs 25 crore. This was only an advise by the board to RBI to consider such a scheme. There was no finalization of scheme for MSMEs. There could be some differences on the contours of such a schemes.

On the much controversial issue of transfer of RBI's surplus funds to government, the RBI and the government decided to set up an expert committee to look into it. There are some who say there might be differences in the composition of the committee as government will always pack the committee with more government appointed people. In the past, the market saw differences in the composition of monetary policy committee (MPC) where government was planning to put more government appointed experts. They both finally agreed for three each from RBI and the government.

The issue of relaxation in prompt corrective action (PCA) was also referred to the Board For Financial supervision. The RBI was not very comfortable in relaxing the PCA guidelines. The RBI actually looked at three parameters like Capital , profitability and gross NPAs to decide whether the bank is weak or not. The government was insisting that the RBI should take only capital as a criterion and not Gross NPAs and ROA. This issue was expected to come up in the December 14 meeting.

In fact, everyone was looking up to the December 14 meeting as the issue of special liquidity window for NBFCs was expected to come up. The RBI had said time and again that there is enough liquidity in the system and there is no case for a special liquidity window for NBFCs. As early as yesterday , the finance minister Arun Jaitley in an interview had said that there is a liquidity stress in some sectors and that is needed to be addressed.

There was another major issue of 'Governance of RBI'. The RBI is not board driven as directors are not technical person but representing different stakeholders like government , industry etc. In the last November 19 meeting , the board took three of the four decisions. Clearly , the board was directing the RBI on policy issues. Many questioned whether we need a Governor when the board is directing RBI on major policy issues.