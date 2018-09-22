RBI notifies guidelines for co-origination of loans by banks, NBFCs for priority sector

The Reserve Bank of India announced guidelines for co-origination of priority sector loans by banks and NBFCs with a view to enhancing flow of funds to the sector at competitive rates. Priority sector loans are the ones given to sectors such as agriculture, micro enterprises, social infrastructure, education and renewable energy.

As per the norms issued by the RBI for all scheduled commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks and Small Finance Banks) and Non-Banking Financial Companies - Non-Deposit taking- Systemically Important (NBFC-ND-SIs), the sharing of risks and rewards between these entities should be in a manner that enables appropriate alignment of respective business objectives, as per their mutual agreement.

The co-origination arrangement should entail joint contribution of credit by both lenders at the facility level.

"Minimum 20% of the credit risk by way of direct exposure shall be on NBFC's books till maturity and the balance will be on bank's books. The NBFC shall give an undertaking to the bank that its contribution towards the loan amount is not funded out of borrowing from the co-originating bank or any other group company of the partner bank," RBI said in a statement.

"Based on the respective interest rates and proportion of risk sharing, a single blended interest rate should be offered to the ultimate borrower in case of fixed rate loans. In the scenario of floating interest rates, a weighted average of the benchmark interest rates in proportion to the respective loan contribution, should be offered," it further added.

It is envisaged that the benefit of low-cost funds from banks and lower cost of operations of NBFC would be passed on to the ultimate beneficiary through the blended rate/weighted average rate, it said.

"In this regard, banks/NBFCs shall provide all the information like loan details including interest rate and other charges, details of risk sharing arrangement, etc., as and when called for by the Reserve Bank of India," it said.

As per the co-origination model whereby bank is not financing MFIs (micro finance institutions) and NBFCs for on-lending to ultimate borrower rather both of them join at each under-writing and loan level thereby sharing the loan amount in agreed percentage.

"The bank can claim priority sector status in respect of its share of credit while engaging in the co-origination arrangement. However, the priority sector assets on the bank's books should at all times be without recourse to the NBFC. Further, the loans extended by foreign banks under the co-origination framework shall be restricted only to loans qualifying as priority sector assets," it said.

With regard to grievance redressal, it said, any complaint registered by a borrower with the NBFC/bank shall also be shared with them; in case the complaint is not resolved within 30 days, the borrower would have the option to escalate the same with the concerned Banking Ombudsman/Ombudsman for NBFCs.

For provisioning/ reporting purposes, each of the lenders shall follow its independent provisioning requirements including declaration of account as NPA, as per the regulatory guidelines respectively applicable to each of them, the central bank said in a statement. Each of the lenders shall carry out their respective reporting requirements including reporting to Credit Information Companies, under respectively applicable law and regulations for their portion of lending.