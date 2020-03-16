RBI rate cut today? Shaktikanta Das to address media at 4 pm

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce relief measures (including an early rate cut) for the financial markets today which have been hit by concerns over coronavirus. Das will address a press conference at 4 pm today, according to media reports. The rate cut if announced will be earlier than the bank's monetary policy review scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 3, 2020. Currently, repo rate stands at 5.15% and reverse repo rate at 4.90%.

RBI governor's address to the media assumes significance since stock market has been falling for over a month as coronavirus threatens prospects of global growth.

Karan Mehrishi, lead economist at Acuite Research said, "There is a possibility of a surprise rate cut before April to the tune of 50 bps, following the examples of the USD FED and BOE rate cuts. A rate cut, if any, at this point may not be driven by inflation concerns. Even liquidity in the system is substantial. It will be more of a market calming move. The coronavirus threat is assumed to be a trigger point behind the move. Food inflation is also expected to be moderate with the Rabi harvest and core inflation likely to remain low. The yield differential with foreign debt is also comfortable at this point. So, a rate cut may not put incremental risk to inflows."

While Sensex has lost 17.70% in last one month, Nifty has fallen 18.20% during the same period. Sensex and Nifty have declined 21.81% and 22.49%, respectively since the beginning of this year.

On Friday, rupee hit a record low of 74.50 per dollar as foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets for a fifth straight day, pulling out more than Rs 4,700 crore.

RBI likely intervened in the forex market same day, selling about $1.5 billion to stem the slide in rupee. The central bank also announced a $2 billion swap for six months resolve dollar shortage. Under the scheme, the central bank will sell dollars to banks and buy them back six months later.

After the intervention, rupee recovered 48 paise to 73.80 against the dollar. It finally closed 0.42% higher at 73.91 per dollar. The RBI is expected to announce liquidity boosting measures for the financial system in line with its global peers.

On Sunday, Fed cut interest rates by 100 basis points to a target range of 0% to 0.25%, and promised to expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks to support the economy amid global slowdown. On March 12, Fed announced lending of $1.5 trillion as short term loans to banks to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

China, the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic, on Friday cut cash reserve ratio for the second time this year releasing 550 billion yuan ($79 billion) to help its economy. Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank set up swap lines in the financial crisis.

By Aseem Thapliyal