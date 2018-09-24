RBI recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced with salaries up to Rs 2.10 lakh per month

The Reserve Bank of India has invited interested candidates to apply for a few vacancies announced by the apex bank on its website. Candidates can visit the official website of the bank and refer to the eligibility criteria before filling the application form. The vacancies - all for legal consultants - are available on contract basis.

Successful candidates are eligible to earn up to Rs 2.10 lakh per month. Candidates will have to fill the application form and appear for an interview. Here are the details for the vacancies:

1. Legal Consultant (Grade 'F') on contract basis

The candidate will be required to provide legal opinion on matters as required by the bank, on policy issues, provide support and guidance on any legal matters as asked by the top management. They will also assist the Governor, Deputy Governor and top management whenever they are deposed before various committees of the Parliament. The candidates will also require to provide support for finalising strategies while dealing with court cases of importance. They would need to attend conferences with legal counsels whenever outside opinion is sought. Preparing draft pleading, briefing the bank's advocates, attending proceedings before the court are some of the other responsibilities.

Eligibility criteria to apply for the job is a bachelor's degree in Law, recognised by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters or years. Master's degree or PhD in Law are also welcome. It is essential for the candidate to have at least 15 years of experience as an Advocate or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/financial institution /statutory corporation or in the Legal Department of central/state government or as a partner in a law firm providing legal advice.

Experience in taxation laws, international laws, laws relating to banking, payment systems, forex and cyber/IT laws is an added bonus.

Candidate must not be less than 45 years and not more than 55 years. Selected candidate will be eligible for Rs 3,00,000 per month without housing and Rs 1,75,000 per month for with housing.

2. Legal Consultant (Grade 'C'/'D') on contract basis

The candidate will be required to assist legal advisers generally in carrying out legal research, providing legal opinions, preparation of drafts of show cause notices and speaking orders for consideration of the authority competent to issue the same, as well as handle litigation, and carry out such official tasks as are assigned by the HoD or the legal adviser. They will also need to provide legal opinion on matters as required by the bank, on policy issues, provide support and guidance on any legal matters as asked by the top management. They will need to examine inter-departmental references and provide opinion on legal issues among other responsibilities.

Eligibility criteria are same as Legal Consultant (Grade 'F'). However, the applicant for this post should have 7 years of experience, instead of 15 years and should not be below 30 years and above 45 years of age.

Successful candidates will be eligible for Rs 1,35,000 per month with housing and Rs 2,10,000 per month without housing in the Grade D category. The Legal Consultant in Grade C category will be eligible for Rs 1,25,000 per month with housing and Rs 1,80,000 per month without housing.

