RBI to inject Rs 36,000 crore to rev up festival season demand

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it will inject Rs 36,000 crore by way of liquidity into the system by buying government bonds in October to meet the festival season demand for funds. The auctions to purchase government bonds as part of the Open Market Operations (OMOs) to manage liquidity in the system will be conducted in the second, third and fourth week of October.

"Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward and the seasonal growth in currency in circulation observed in buildup to the festive season, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 360 billion in the month of October," the central bank said in a press release.

The RBI said the sum of Rs 36,000 crore for open market operations was indicative and it retained the "flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions".

The latest move came after the government on Friday announced a borrowing target of a gross Rs 2.47 lakh crore, with higher-than expected earnings from its small savings scheme helping to reduce its borrowing needs by Rs 70,000 crore. As part of its strategy to inject more liquidity into the banking system, the RBI had on Thursday allowed banks to use more of their statutory cash reserves to extend credit. This was aimed at easing the liquidity squeeze in the system.