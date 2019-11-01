BREAKING: RDX found in bag at IGI Airport; security beefed up

Police seized an unclaimed bag containing RDX at the premises of Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Friday. Officials said the bag was initially kept under observation but later the security personnel seized the bag, only to find explosive material in it. RDX is an organic compound that's used as an explosive.

After the incident, security has been heightened at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport. The police have closed the road in front of Terminal 3, and people were also stopped from leaving the Terminal 3.