'Repeated interference of top heads on content moderating', says former Facebook employee

A former Facebook employee has levelled a range of allegations on the social media giant at a deposition before a panel. The ex-employee Mark Luckie alleged that there were "compromised implementation" of community standards by Facebook before the Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony.

Facebook is yet to react to the charges levelled by Luckie.

Luckie said during the examination by committee chairman AAP MLA Raghav Chadha that top managerial posts at Facebook are given to those who have "strong governmental associations or political affiliations.

"The statement issued by the panel said, "The witness during the course of deposition made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook, thus giving insights on the entire organisational structure of Facebook globally as well as regionally."

"Repeated interference of the top heads of Facebook on content moderating teams has led to compromising on community guidelines," Luckie was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Facebook employee also claimed that the executive team of the company as well as its CEO Mark Zuckerberg is generally aware of "such gross inaction and misappropriation" of community standards and other policies of the company.

"Facebook would like the world to believe that it is politically agnostic to maintain a safe image, however, it isn't as agnostic as it claims to be," said Luckie.

The committee is hearing complaints received by it on content on Facebook. It has examined six witnesses, including independent journalists and digital rights activists.

