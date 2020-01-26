scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Republic Day 2020: 4 powerful explosions shake Assam

Four grenade explosions rocked Assam as the country was celebrating Republic Day on Sunday. Details of any casualty are awaited

Assam grenade explosion:4 powerful explosions took place in Assam on Sunday morning- three in Dibrugarh and one in Chairadeo districts Assam grenade explosion:4 powerful explosions took place in Assam on Sunday morning- three in Dibrugarh and one in Chairadeo districts

Four powerful grenade explosions- three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts-rocked Assam on Sunday morning as the country celebrated Republic Day, police said.

Four powerful grenade explosions -- three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts -- rocked Assam on Sunday morning as the country celebrated Republic Day, police said.

In Dibrugarh district, an explosion took place at Graham Bazar and another beside a gurudwara on A T Road, both under Dibrugarh police station.

Another explosion rocked the oil town of Duliajan whose details are still awaited, police said.

Another explosion rocked Teok Ghat under Sonari police station of Charaideo district, they said.

Senior officials have rushed to the explosion sites and details of casualty are awaited, police added.

Also read: Padma Vibhushan for Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Geroge Fernandes posthumously; Parrikar given Padma Bhushan

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos