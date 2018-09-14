Rice, wheat producing countries should be concerned about India's trade-distorting policy: US

The US has alleged that India is providing massive subsidies to its farmers producing rice and wheat and said that other countries need to be concerned about New Delhi's "trade distorting policy".

Chief Agricultural Negotiator Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Gregory Doud made the comments during a Congressional hearing Thursday.

"Every rice- or wheat-producing country around the world should be concerned about the trade effects of India's trade distorting domestic support," Doud told lawmakers.

In May, Doud travelled to Geneva to deliver the US' first ever counter notification to the WTO's Committee on Agriculture concerning India's market price support for rice and wheat.

"The US estimates that India supports its rice producers ranging from 74 to 84.2 per cent of the value of production and wheat producers ranging between 60.1 to 68.5 per cent of the value of production between 2010 and 2014 when India is only allowed to provide up to 10 per cent of the value of production of a particular commodity," Doud alleged.

Over the last five years, India has exported between $5.3 billion and $8 billion of rice, which is more than any other country in the world. India's global wheat exports ranged between $70 million to $1.9 billion during the same time period, he said.

Testifying before the same committee, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney told lawmakers that during his recent India visit he met with senior officials to discuss the importance of science- based food safety policies and to promote US exports.