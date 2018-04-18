Right to Food Campaign opposes plans to supply packed energy foods through Anganawadis

Over 170 civil society activists and groups have opposed the central government's reported move to replace the take-home rations given by Anganwadi centres to children in the age group of 6 months to 3 years and pregnant and lactating women, with "energy-dense, factory-made nutrient packets".

In a letter to Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, civil society members grouped under the banner of "Right to Food Campaign" said they will oppose any move that allows private contractors to take control over supplementary nutrition supplies. "Such centralised commercial production and distribution is prone to corruption and poor quality. On the other hand decentralised supply can contribute to greater accountability, generate local employment and help ensure diverse diets", they point out.

The activists caution that the introduction of nutrient packets will be against the objective of moving towards dietary diversity. "In the context of increasing burden of non-communicable diseases in India, experts have been warning us against excessive use of processed and ultra-processed foods".

Civil society groups under the Right to Food Campaign banner have been opposing the role of private contractors in the supply of supplementary nutrition in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme for long now. "In state after state it has been seen that the unholy nexus between the contractors and politicians/bureaucrats result in central contracts worth hundreds of crores for supply of food to ICDS. The quality of food supplied to the centres is compromised while companies make profits from the meagre allocation on supplementary nutrition", the letter alleged.

The letter also highlights the recent allegations related to the conduct of IDCS's supplementary nutrition programmes in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The ICDS's supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) serves a range of important purposes. It not only provides quantitative supplementation by increasing children's food intake but also enhances the quality of diets by giving them nutritious and diverse food items they may not get at home, such as vegetables, eggs, fruit, etc, they point out. "The provision of nutritious, cooked meals at the Anganwadi is a form of nutrition education - it helps to convey what a nutritious meal looks like, and to spread the notion that children require a regular and balanced intake of various nutrients. It provides the opportunity to create employment for local women as well as demand for local product such as vegetables, eggs, etc. All of this is possible only when the food is produced and distributed in a decentralised manner", the groups said.

Incidentally, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an affiliate organization of RSS, ruling party BJP's political mentor, had also opposed the corporate led anti-malnutrition drive for children that are being rolled out by various states in the country sometime back.

SJM wanted the government to prepare a national policy to end the use of commercial Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) promoted by global food giants. Instead, it preferred the introduction of the supply of 'indigenous, economical and culturally relevant' home augmented food items.

The civil society groups also called for a system that provides training and support to local groups to deliver nutritious and hygienic food. "Intervention to replace locally made food compromises decentralised autonomy and community control. They also detract from local livelihoods and take away the option of using local foods and recipes many of which have good nutritional value", they say.