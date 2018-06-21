RSS affiliate says next CEA must believe in Indian values; criticises Arvind Subramanian

Union Minister Arun Jaitley put up a glowing post yesterday for outgoing Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in which he disclosed that the CEA will be leaving the finance ministry because of "pressing family commitments" and will return to the US. Little did anyone foresee the brickbats following soon after. Alleging that Subramanian lacked an understanding of the country and "ignored" farmers, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has recommended that the next economic consultant should be one "who believes in Indian ethos and values", and is not on a sabbatical.

"Subramanian lacked knowledge about India, he was obsessed with only Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and ignored the most important aspect of our economy - agriculture and farmers," SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told PTI yesterday. He further added, "Like former vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, he was also speaking the language of 'Washington Consensus'. His agenda and purpose was not clear." The Washington Consensus is a set of 10 economic policy prescriptions for crisis-wrecked developing countries advocated by Washington-based institutions like the IMF, World Bank and the United States Department of the Treasury.

Mahajan, who has been critical of Subramanian on various policies, in a tweet further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see to it that the next CEA is one who has "faith in farmers, workers and entrepreneurs of Bharat and is not on sabbatical."

The Congress, too, did not hold back any punches. The party yesterday said that Subramanian's resignation had not come as a surprise as all. "Financial experts of Modi government are completely fed up by its colossal economic mismanagement, tepid economic reforms and financial anarchy," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. "CEA, Arvind Subramanian's resignation after the stepping down of Niti Aayog's Arvind Panagriya and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan comes as no suprise!," he further tweeted.

Subramanian is the second key economic policy adviser to quit the job mid-way to return to the US. Previously, Panagariya had quit in August 2017, nearly two years before his term was to end. He, too, had cited personal reason as the reason for resigning. But, ironically, a tribute came from an unexpected quarter, albeit tucked within a potshot at the government. Yesterday evening Rahul Gandhi tweeted that "The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the "invisible hand" of the RSS steers it onto the rocks".

Subramanian is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington and was on leave from the institute during the time he has served as the CEA, beginning in October 2014. The economist had stepped into Raghuram Rajan's shoes after he took over as RBI Governor. Though his three-year term ended last October, the government had extended his appointment till May 2019.

In a statement on his resignation, Subramanian said "This is the best job I have ever had and probably ever will". Among the "satisfactions" of his tenure he listed conceptualising the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) trinity, pushing new ideas like bad bank and subsidies for the well-off, and GST.

He told the agency, "It is no secret that we are expecting our first grandchild in early September. That's a very compelling reason that takes us back to the old life that used to lead in researching, writing, teaching and reflecting above all."

Asked about his last date in the office, Subramanian said, "In terms of date, the hard deadline is early September, when the baby is going to arrive. We haven't exactly finalised. It would be over the next month or two. No firm date as yet has been fixed."

(With PTI inputs)