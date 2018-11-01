RSS affiliate seeks curb on royalty outflow to contain India's current account deficit

RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has sought the reversal of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to restrict the outflow of royalty payments. It wants royalty payments to be capped at 8 per cent of exports and 5 per cent of domestic sales in case of technology transfer collaborations and to be fixed at 2 per cent of exports and 1 per cent of domestic sales for use of trademark or brand name.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SJM alleged that the payment of royalty and technical fees to foreign companies is one of the key reasons for rupee depreciation. "Depreciation by one rupee (against US dollar) increases our import bill on oil by $2 billion and given Rs 6 depreciation of rupee, our oil bill for 2018-19 is estimated to increase by $12 billion," Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convenor, SJM points out.

The organisation states while FDI inflows accounted for $60.96 billion in 2017-18, the payments relating to royalty and technical fees amounted to $20.65 billion. "This shows how benefits of FDI are clearly being negated by the outflow on royalty and technical fees. Moreover, these outgoes would continue in future too, even when there are no FDI inflows," Mahajan says.

Royalty payment outflows are payments made by domestic companies to their foreign parent firms or by Indian citizens to foreign entities for use of property, patent, copyrighted work, licence or franchise. SJM considers royalty and technical fees as one of the many ways in which foreign multinational corporations 'extract huge sums of money from the developing and underdeveloped economies'.

The letter stated that prior to 2009 royalty payments were regulated by the government and were capped at the level that has been sought by SJM now. Stating that this regulation was in tune with the international standards and practice, the organisation blamed the Congress-led UPA government for liberalising the FDI policy by removing the cap and permitting Indian companies to pay royalties to their technical collaborators without seeking prior government approval. Since then foreign currency outflows on account of royalty and fee for technical services, has been increasing at a very fast pace, they say.

"It is the considered opinion of SJM that the cap on royalty as it existed prior to 2009, was a prudent policy as it helped in keeping outgo of foreign exchange and therefore keeping the Current Account Deficit in BOP low and therefore reduced requirement of foreign exchange. It's notable that prior to 2009, outgo of foreign exchange on royalty and technical fees was hardly $4 billion, which has henceforth been increasing in leaps and bounds and has reached more than $20 billion now," Mahajan explains.

SJM argues that re-imposition of these caps would help increase the profits of domestic companies mainly in the automobiles sector, prevent depletion of foreign exchange reserves, protect the interest of minority shareholders and also increase the revenue for the government.