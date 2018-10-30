RBI must understand its autonomy is not absolute; it will have to strike balance with the govt

On Friday, October 26, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Viral Acharya stirred the hornet's nest with thinly veiled comments made during a lecture in Mumbai suggesting government interference and loss of autonomy of the central bank. Top government officials are avoiding any public statement in response. This might be good strategy as a response may lead to opening up another front when most of the government's strategists are busy dousing the fire at the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI.

Before Acharya, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had also made similar indications.

In the first week of August, economist S. Gurumurthy had joined RBI's top decision making body, the central board. Gurumurthy is among the few economists on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speed dial, and is associated with BJP's parent Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, or RSS. Just before Modi's regime started, Gurumurthy took a sabbatical from the position of co-convenor of RSS-backed Swadeshi Jagran Manch. Along with him, the government also roped in another affiliate Sahakar Bharati's patron Satish Marathe. Both Gurumurthy and Bharti were critical of RBI in rollout of PM MUDRA Yojana, a scheme to extend smaller loans. In September, the RBI's board 'sacked' Nachiket Mor, and replaced him with Sachin Chaturvedi, who runs Ministry of External Affairs-backed think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries, or RIS. Mor was considered a close confidant of RBI Governor Patel, and apparently the board sacked him without giving him prior information, and that too two years before his second tenure would have ended. Mor irked both the central government as well as RSS. The government was upset with his constant opposition to the demand for higher dividends, and RSS was raising the issue of his conflict of interest. Mor also leads the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which regularly gets funds from their US-based parent; and RBI is the forex regulator. Many consider Mor's ouster in September as a signal to Patel.

A day after Viral Acharya's lecture, Gurumurthy added that the autonomy mentioned in the act, is for the board, not for the officials at RBI. Clearly indicating the mood at country's mint street.

Be it is government interference or an adamant RBI (as some top officials in various ministries of the government say), the fact remains that the economy is at the edge of a cliff. If the economy is to be saved, someone will have to blink first, probably the RBI. independence of the institution can't be ground for supremacy. In an emerging economy and democracy the institutions have to balance each other. The elected government having accountability to the people is supreme.

Various former governors of RBI told BT, the monetary and fiscal policy makers must work together. There can be differences of opinion, this happen across the globe. "The economics is choosing between available options, debating on options." The BJP's national spokesperson on economic affairs, Gopal K. Aggarwal said, "the decisions can be scrutinized on the established procedures and laws, not merely on the outbursts."

In the past nine months, the banking regulator is said to have refused to extend help to various ministries (in some cases, even notes from the Prime Minister's Office, or PMO, were turned down) to resolve the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs) in their respective sectors. Many officials blame the central bank for forcing many companies and assets towards bankruptcy and lending banks having to take a haircut. That the government has tried to clip RBI Governor Urjit Patel's and Acharya's wings by refusing to remove RBI representation from the boards of public sector banks, can be seen as a retaliatory measure.

Battle lines

In his lecture, Acharya had said that the government was playing a T20 match while the regulator had a long-term test match like approach. Most economists will agree that not only did Acharya blow things out of proportion, it is also probably the joint responsibility of both the government and the regulator to save troubled assets, many of which might have fallen to such levels due to genuine policy and regulatory hurdles. The RBI may, however, have simply chosen to not consider this its responsibility.

RBI had refused to participate in the high-level empowered committee, headed by the Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha, which was tasked to address the issue of nearly 30 stressed thermal power assets. This was after the Allahabad High Court had directed the high-level empowered committee to find a resolution. Power producers blame the RBI for the mess as, on February 12, it changed the circular mid-way, discontinuing the Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) plan and asked lending banks to complete the resolution proceedings against stressed accounts in 180 days. In fact, on August 31, the high level committee - which has top officials from railways, coal, power and finance ministries -- sat only to find out that RBI's officials were not attending. Several ministers told BT that NPAs and various other issues are there because of various legacy problems, and it would be appropriate if all stakeholders sat together to seek solutions.

Power Minister R.K. Singh and his officials were backing the promoters of these stressed assets. But later, seeing the deadlock, these promoters moved apex court. RBI blames that this is the mess created because of the inefficient decision making at the executive level or other reasons beyond central bank's perview.

On October 30, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley countered that between 2008 and 2014, it was RBI that didn't stop banks from excessive lending, which led to a lot of the debt turning into bad loans. Jaitley's officials are also upset that while framing the prompt corrective action, or PCA and classification of non-performing assets, they were kept in dark. The ministry is working out modalities to loosen the norms.

Finger Pointing

Is RBI playing a constructive role in dealing with the challenges that the country is facing? A senior Cabinet minister says, an "adamant" RBI is not only taking steps that are leading to the NPA pile becoming bigger, many of the projects are also not getting financial closure. This minister, who was speaking informally, said the financial markets globally are getting squeezed, but RBI officials are refusing to admit that it must loosen its grip a bit to allow investment cycles to kick in. He said nearly 56 projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were not getting financial closure; and nearly Rs28,000 crore worth solar projects are not getting funds. On top of this, RBI is of no help in resolving the issues of stressed thermal power plants.

It all started with confrontation on interest rates. RBI's Patel continues to defy government's push to cut down interest rates. This might be an autonomous region for RBI, but Jaitley's ministry believes that this is not allowing small businesses to take on more debt. This is not only impacting job creation, but is also leading to a weak trade balance.

Finance Minister Jaitley had questioned RBI's quality of supervision when the Nirav Modi scam broke. Patel had retaliated by seeking more powers to oversee public sector banks. More recently, after the crisis at IL&FS in September, the Centre wanted relief for those non-banking finance corporations (NBFCs) that were battling with payment crisis, but RBI chose to not offer any support.

The central bank needs to understand that in the current economic scenario, the country can't afford RBI considering its autonomy to be independent of the Indian government. And India is not Argentina, the country that Acharya cited in his speech. The macro-economy numbers are solid for India. In Argentina, the left-leaning socialist government kept printing money to finance wide budget deficits, which led to high inflation and spike in consumer prices.

RBI is part of the government, and has autonomy in three verticals -- regulation of the banking system, government's debt management and ensuring the low and stable inflation. The law is very clear; it will have to work with the fiscal policy makers, which is the finance ministry. Globally, central banks and governments have had different opinions on various issues, but that doesn't mean confrontation. Till the government and the banking regulator start understanding each other's position, investors will remain stuck.