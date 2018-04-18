Rupee falls further by 9 paise on capital outflows, trade deficit concerns

The rupee extended losses for the third consecutive day, falling by another 9 paise against the US dollar in early trade amid persistent capital outflows and a fresh ripple of geopolitical tensions. The currency is trading at over seven-month low levels.

The rupee, which closed at a seven-month low of 65.64 on Tuesday, fell further to 65.73 level amid consistent widening in the trade deficit and Rs 951 crore capital outflows on account of FII sale in the equity segment on Tuesday.

Country's trade deficit hit $13.69 billion in March, climbing from $11.98 billion in February.

Consistent capital outflows from domestic equities against the grim backdrop of the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia over the Syria strikes further dampened the trading mood.

Also, participants remained cautious about possibility that the adverse US trade and monetary policy will have a substantial impact on the Indian economy against the grim backdrop of a global trade war and a faster-than-expected tightening of US monetary policy.

Renewed spike in global crude prices on growing worries over supply disruptions especially in the Middle East and falling output as a result of political and economic crisis in Venezuela too largely weighed on the trading front.

Brent crude, an international benchmark, was trading marginally higher at USD 71.93 a barrel in early Asian trade.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher by 0.09% and 0.06 %, respectively.