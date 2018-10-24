Rupee hits three-week high amid falling crude price, higher domestic market

The Indian rupee hit a three-week high in trade today amid falling prices of brent crude oil and a recovery in the domestic market. The rupee recovered 42 paise to 73.15 level (intra day high) against the US dollar. The currency had opened at 73.18 in trade today against its previous close of 73.57 level on Tuesday.

Fresh dollar sale by exporters also boosted sentiment for the home currency. The rupee is still down nearly 15% since the beginning of this year.

The sentiment also received a boost after a steep fall over 4 per cent in Brent crude prices on Tuesday, dealers said.

Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, biggest single day's fall in three months to $76.24 barrel. The benchmark oil was trading near $76.79 barrel in early trade on Wednesday.

Since payment of crude oil prices is done in dollars, a lower crude rate leads to lesser amount of rupee being converted to dollar, thereby weakening the US currency and boosting the rupee.

It was trading at $76.71 per barrel in trade today.

On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 340.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 116.41 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The Sensex rose 444.39 points or 1.31 per cent at 34,291.62 points in opening trade on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners and emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius has said, the Indian rupee has depreciated and we are pretty much near the bottom.

However, the currency is still to see its worst toward the end of this year, according to forecasts by ING Bank NV.

According to ING, the new all-time low estimate of the rupee stands at 76.50 per dollar on rising oil prices and political uncertainty ahead of state elections. Its earlier estimate for the Indian currency stood at 75 per dollar.

The Indian currency is "highly correlated with oil prices, which are definitely moving higher, and that's going to make the current-account situation more difficult," Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING in Singapore told Bloomberg. "Investors will also start adding the political-risk premium to the currency."