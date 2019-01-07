Rupee closes higher at 69.68 against dollar

The rupee closed 4 paise higher at 69.68 level compared to the previous close of 69.72. Earlier, the currency opened 30 paise higher against the dollar in trade today. The Indian currency started the day at 69.42 per dollar compared to its Friday's close of 69.72. It rose up to 69.23 level intra day today.

The rupee clocked a 9.23 per cent fall during 2018 after witnessing its one of the tumultuous years in the recent past.

The rupee depreciated by a whopping 509 paise, or 9.23 per cent, as compared to 2017-end level of 63.87.

Meanwhile, the Sensex closed 155 points higher at 35,850 and Nifty ended 49 points in the green at 10,776 level in trade today.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal