Rupee opens lower on rising crude oil prices, strong dollar

The rupee opened lower on Friday after crude oil prices gained strength overseas amid a strong dollar. The currency fell 7 paise to 71.75 against the dollar compared to the previous close of 71.68 level, 33 paise higher snapping the last three day losing streak.

While benchmark US crude oil price jumped 2.8 percent to $52.58 per barrel, brent crude rose 2.2 percent to $61.45 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 675.14 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 51.86 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Meanwhile, the Sensex opened marginally lower at 35,890, down 40 points and Nifty was trading 12 points lower at 10,779 level.

On Thursday, the rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to end 33 paise higher at 71.68 against the US dollar amid a weak greenback and softening oil prices.

Newly appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' comments that he will take all stakeholders along on key issues also bolstered sentiment, analysts said.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal