Rupee recovers from record low on dollar sale, higher equity market

The rupee rose 23 paise against the US dollar in early trade today after the American currency weakened overseas amid increased selling by exporters. The currency rose to 74.16 level compared to Tuesday's record low close of 74.39 in the the forex market. A rise in the equity markets also aided sentiment for the rupee. While the Sensex rose 367 points or 1.07% to 34,666, the Nifty gained 1.20% to 10,425 level.

Besides, the RBI's decision to inject Rs 12,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds on October 11 to meet the festival season demand for funds also supported the recovery in rupee, dealers said. Brent crude oil price, which approached $85 per barrel yesterday and put pressure on the Indian currency, fell back to $84.78 per barrel. Yesterday, the crude rate went up to $84.86 per barrel pushing the Indian currency to its all-time closing low of 74.39 to the dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee slumped 33 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.39 against the US dollar on high crude oil prices, strengthening of the greenback and unabated foreign fund outflows. Tuesday's close marked the sixth consecutive session of decline for the domestic currency. Meanwhile, DIIs (domestic institutional investors) bought shares worth Rs 1,526 crore, while FIIs (foreign institutional investors) pulled out a net Rs 1,242 crore on Tuesday, as per the provisional stock exchange data.