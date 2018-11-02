Rupee rises 68 paise on lower crude prices, surges above 73 level for first time since October 1

The rupee rallied by 68 paise to hit 72.77 against the US dollar on Friday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters, easing crude oil prices and upbeat economic numbers. Easing of concerns over the rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the rupee's recovery, forex dealers said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the domestic unit opened higher at 73.15, then gained further ground and rose above the 73 mark for the first time since October 1, registering a jump of 68 paise.

Meanwhile, brent crude oil prices used to price international oils, lost 26 cents to $72.63 per barrel. It shed 2.9 percent on Thursday to $72.89 a barrel in London. The brent crude oil price has been fallen 15.13% during the last one month from its 52 week high of $86.29 per barrel.

That has led to the rupee rising to nearly a one-month high in the currency spot market.

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 50 paise to close at 73.45 level against the US dollar.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said the government has "nurtured and respected" autonomy of the central bank and has been holding extensive consultations with it on many issues.

On the economy front, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October crossed Rs 1-lakh crore mark, while India leapfrogged 23 places to the 77th rank in World Bank's latest Ease of Doing Business rankings.

Manufacturing PMI also strengthened in October as firms scaled up production and employment amid strong rise in new business order flows.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 1124.92 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 193.65 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 600 points to 35,032 level and Nifty rose 185 points to 10,565 level.

(With PTI inputs)