Rupee rises in early trade as brent crude price hits $50 per barrel

The rupee gained in early trade against the dollar after brent crude fell to $50 per barrel. The Indian currency was trading at 69.94, 20 paise higher than Monday's close of 70.14 against the US dollar.

The rupee is down 9.51% since the beginning of this year.

"We remain bullish on the rupee in the current stage not only because of oil prices but also because of RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) open market operations that inject additional liquidity," Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore said

Meanwhile, the Sensex cracked over 350 points and Nifty shed 112 points in early trade.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 577.10 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 186.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.