Rupee rises in early trade amid weak equity markets

The rupee opened higher against the dollar today amid weaker equity markets ahead of Federal Reserve meeting to review its interest rate policy. The currency rose 23 paise to open at 71.33 per dollar.

On Monday, the rupee recovered by 34 paise to close at 71.56 against the US dollar as forex market sentiments were driven by the country's narrowing trade deficit in November as also smart gains in domestic equities.

In the equity market, the Sensex fell 185 points at 36,084 and Nifty lost 52 points to 10,837.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 60.95 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 76.84 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.