Rupee opens 11 paise higher against dollar

The rupee opened 11 paise higher today compared to the US dollar. The currency opened at 71.79 per dollar on Monday compared to Friday's close of 71.90.

On Friday, the rupee declined by 22 paise to close at 71.90 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and cautious trading in the domestic equity market.

The rupee has fallen 13.07 percent since the beginning of this year on stronger US dollar, high current account deficit and record fund outflows by foreign institutional investors.

Meanwhile, brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 7 cents to $60.35 a barrel.

Equity markets opened higher on the first trading day of this week.

While the Sensex rose 230 points higher at 36,193, Nifty rose 55 points to 10,860. Top Sensex gainers were Vedanta (4.85%) , PowerGrid (4.61%) and NTPC (4.21%). Hero MotoCorp (0.33%), Asian Paints (0.21%) and L&T (0.11%) were the top Sensex losers.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal