Rupee trading lower, inches toward 70 per dollar

The rupee opened marginally lower in trade today amid weak global markets for the second day post Federal Reserve rate hike. The Indian currency opened at 69.72 per dollar compared to the close of 69.70 on Thursday. It gained 70 paise against Wednesday's close of 70.40 per dollar.

At 10:00 am, the rupee lost more value to 69.86 against the dollar.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, was trading at $54.75 per barrel in London. Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty opened lower in trade today amid as Asian markets went into a deeper bear market tracking a slump in their US peers after Federal Reserve raised interest rates again. The rate increase, to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, was the Fed's fourth this year. While the Sensex fell 70 points to 36,361, Nifty lost 30 points to 10,923.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 386.44 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 87.96 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

