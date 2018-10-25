Rupee falls from three-week high, trading 12 paise lower against dollar

The rupee shed 12 paise to 73.28 against the US dollar in early trade today amid unabated foreign fund outflows. The currency which closed at three week high of 73.16 against the US currency yesterday opened lower at 73.33 level today.

FIIs have withdrawn Rs 35,843 crore worth investments from the Indian market in October, the maximum this calendar year.

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,040.54 crore from equity markets Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Increased demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of domestic equity market weighed on the local currency, traders said.

After opening lower at 73.33, rupee weakened further to quote at 73.35 against the dollar registering a fall of 19 paise.

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall, they added.

On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by 41 paise to close at more than three-week high of 73.16 against the US currency as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound.

Brent crude prices were trading at $75.61 per barrel in trade today, down over 5% in two days.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 301.49 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 33,732.47 in the opening trade.