Putin can't take 'uncertified' Sputnik V vaccine: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't been inoculated for Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine candidate yet. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Putin "can't use an uncertified vaccine" and that Russia has not yet begun widespread vaccination. "Head of state can't take part in vaccination as a volunteer," he said.
(This is a developing story. More details to follow...)
