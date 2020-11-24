scorecardresearch
Putin can't take 'uncertified' Sputnik V vaccine: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson has said that Russia has not yet begun widespread vaccination and that Putin can't use an uncertified vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't been inoculated for Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine candidate yet. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Putin "can't use an uncertified vaccine" and that Russia has not yet begun widespread vaccination. "Head of state can't take part in vaccination as a volunteer," he said.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow...)

