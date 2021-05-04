S Jaishankar, Tony Blinken meet in London, discuss COVID-19 crisis

In their first in-person meeting on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deliberated on ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, situation in the Indo-Pacific and issues relating to climate change.

S Jaishankar and Secretary Blinken held the talks in London on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting. In a series of tweets, S Jaishankar said he conveyed to Blinken appreciation for the support extended by the US to India in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Good to meet in person my old friend @SecBlinken. Detailed discussion on the global Covid challenge, focussing on expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains," he tweeted. The external affairs minister said the meeting also covered issues relating to Indo-Pacific, climate change and UN Security Council.

"Expressed appreciation for the strong US support to India at this difficult time, especially oxygen and Remdesivir. Our meeting also covered issues of Indo-Pacific, UN Security Council, Myanmar and climate change," he said.



S Jaishankar and Blinken held in-depth discussion on the COVID-19 challenge and the immediate requirements of India, sources said. Blinken assured Mr Jaishankar that the US is monitoring developments closely and will respond positively to any Indian requirements.

The next shipment of medical supplies from the US is landing in India soon, the sources added. It was also conveyed to Jaishankar that supply of oxygen and related equipment to India will continue to be key priority of the US.

The US has also acted on India's request for supply of more Remdesivir medicine.

