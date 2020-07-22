'Safety cockpits': Uber to ensure social distancing inside cabs with transparent screens

Cab aggregator Uber has said that it would now install safety screens between passengers and drivers. The safety screens would be installed in around 20,000 Premier sedans to create 'safety cockpits'. This would ensure that the interaction between the riders and driver partners remains to the minimum.

The safety cockpits created by installing ceiling-to-floor transparent plastic screens between the passenger and the driver seats would ensure social distancing inside the cab. It would also prevent droplet and aerosol transmission.

"At Uber, we are constantly defining transportation safety standards and take all possible precautions to ensure the safety of both riders and drivers. After pioneering safety cockpits in the Indian market, Uber teams will continue working around the clock to leverage its technology and global expertise for continuing to innovate the best possible product experience for all our drivers and riders," said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Riders and drivers are also required to wear masks during their journey. A trip can be cancelled if either of the parties violates norms. The ride-hailing app has developed the Go Online Checklist that can be used to confirm if a driver has taken the necessary safety measures. Once the details are confirmed, the trip can be started.

Uber has also suggested its driver partners and riders to not use the AC during the ride. It has also advised riders and drivers to keep windows open for air circulation.

The company said that it has purchased safety supplies worth $50 million, including 3 million face masks, 1.2 million shower caps for Moto riders, 200,000 bottles of disinfectants, and 200,000 bottles of sanitisers for its driver partners.

