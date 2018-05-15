Saffron Surge: With Karnataka almost gone, Congress now left with only 2 states

If one wishes to understand the current political scenario in India, one simply has to look at Tripura. The BJP wrestled power out of the CPI (M)'s bastion to replace former CM Manik Sarkar with the incumbent Biplab Deb, infamous for his controversial remarks. That is just one state in the country's 22 where BJP stormed to power. To add to its woes, Congress is now left with only two states - Mizoram and Punjab, a rather sharp decline from its heydays.

Since BJP's surge in 2014, it has been sweeping state elections too. The PM Modi-led BJP has been conquering Congress strongholds like Maharashtra and Assam where the party had ruled for at least 10 years before BJP fell it like a house of cards. The situation was not very different in Samajwadi Party buttress Uttar Pradesh, where BJP took over without much effort. In Meghalaya, BJP who had won a dismal 2 seats formed the government with National People's Party despite Congress emerging as the single largest party. Something similar happened in Manipur and Goa as well.

Whether by will or by wiles, BJP went on to make the governments.

Which brings us to Karnataka - one of the best political face-offs, where exit polls predicted a very close contest. Within hours, it was clear that CM Siddaramaiah would not be enjoying a new term, making way for BJP's BS Yeddyurappa. Early trends on Tuesday exhibited the old tale of the hare and the tortoise. While Congress took the lead initially, BJP soon caught up before cementing its victory. A big push for BJP was offered by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. His Unite Hindu and Hindutva factors worked rather well as BJP won in all the 33 seats that Yogi had visited.

Moreover, while Congress' strong social media campaign garnered a few laughs, it failed to create the necessary impact.

The last time a political party had swept over the country with such force was when Congress held 18 states, 24 years ago. BJP has now far surpassed that benchmark and forayed even into its weakest regions - the South and the Northeast.

With Karnataka gone, Congress is now left with only Mizoram and Punjab. In Punjab, Congress won 77 out of 117 seats, while AAP bagged 20, followed by BJP-SAD with 18. In Mizoram, however, BJP will have to battle it out with 79-year-old CM Lal Thanhawla who has been to power five times, to make a significant mark.

The Karnataka mandate would be a cause for concern for the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. This win is also likely to bolster PM Modi's chance of re-election in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.