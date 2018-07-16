Temples aren't going to create jobs, science will: Sam Pitroda to politicians

Technocrat Sam Pitroda, who served as adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on public information infrastructure and innovation, on Sunday said that debating religion or caste would not create jobs for tomorrow. He said only advancement in science would help build the future. He was speaking at the 'Youth Parliament' at the Karnavati University.

Pitroda said: "When I hear all the debates in this country about temple, religion, God, caste, I worry about India. Temples are not going to create jobs for tomorrow. Only science will create the future. However, there is very little conversation on science in public domain." "Even when one talks about employment, there is always a political angle. There is a lot of rhetoric and very little substance," he further said.

The technocrat accused the politicians of misguiding the country and talking things that don't make any sense. He said: "The country's youth are being misguided by people, mainly politicians, talking about useless things that lead them to the wrong path. We have too much conversation in this country on useless issues, and it bothers me."

"We talk about petty things, we lead our young to the wrong path, we don't tell them facts, we lie to them. It hurts, but I see a lot of these leaders saying things that don't make sense at all. Because they are ignorant, they have not achieved much in their life besides giving bhashans (speeches). They are not qualified to guide our young," he added.

Delivering a speech on 'Employment and Entrepreneurship,' Pitroda said India lacked the "right mindset" to look at jobs of tomorrow as the "concept of jobs that we understand today is long dead". The tech entrepreneur, who also worked closely with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, said jobs today were threatened by technology. "Human longevity and modern technologies like robotics, big data, analytics, cloud computing and open source software are automating things and making routine works redundant," he said.

Pitroda said that creating more jobs was still a challenge. He suggested laying more focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for job creation. He said: "Jobs of tomorrow will come in the form of entrepreneurship in smaller areas. SMEs will create more jobs, which will come with focus on better energy, infrastructure." He also said that in the next 10 years, telecommunication will be free. Transportation will be almost free in 20 years. "It is with this mindset that we should look at a job, and not the mindset of yesterday," He added.

Financial institutions and market analysts believe that the current dispensation has failed in creating enough jobs for its growing youth. In April, World Bank put out a report saying that India needs to create 8.1 million jobs a year to maintain its employment rate. According to a report by the International Labour Organisation, as many as 18.3 million Indians were unemployed in 2017, and unemployment is projected to increase to 18.9 million by 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)