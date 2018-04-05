SBI chief Rajnish Kumar says not the best of times to be a banker

In a recent interview, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), admitted that it is not the best of times to be a banker, but is optimistic about the future - especially with the clock ticking down to the deadline for the first 12 beleaguered companies referred by the RBI to the National Company Law Tribunal.

"We are expecting that (resolution) to happen this month. As for provisions, these are expected to be neutral. Rather, there may be some write-backs," Kumar told the Business Standard, adding that, "We are waiting for the Essar Steel bid to be in place. Once that happens, we will have a correct estimate because for the rest of the cases, bids have been made and the position is clear. So, Essar Steel is crucial. The entries (about proceeds) will be reflected in the quarter ending June."

Essar Steel owes around Rs 45,000 crore to a consortium of lenders. Of this, the SBI has the largest exposure of Rs 5,400 crore. So, the increased interest in its second round of bidding is great news for the lenders - ArcelorMittal-Nippon, mining mogul Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Numetal-JSW Steel put in their bids on April 2.

But petitions are still being heard at the NCLT. Yesterday, Numetal and ArcelorMittal defended their positions before the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT - while questioning each other's eligibility to bid - over their disqualification in the first round of bidding. Both parties claimed that rules have been followed before submitting their bids. The tribunal will continue hearing the matter today.

According to Kumar, the statuses of most of these companies, whether they go for liquidation or get snapped up, will be known by the end of this month. Or latest by May 10, when the 270-day window allowed for the resolution process closes. "So, many crucial decisions will come in the next 10 days, including the case of Bhushan Steel," he explained.

As on February 1, 2018, the latter had a total debt of Rs 57,160 crore, of which SBI's share is reportedly around Rs 12,800 crore. The NCLT is scheduled to continue hearing the case filed against Tata Steel's bid today. Though Tata Steel emerged as the highest bidder for the latter - offering to pay Rs 35,200 crore in cash and convert over Rs 27,000 crore worth of their loans into equity - employees of Bhushan Steel have challenged the committee of creditor's decision.

The protracted legal battles over these stressed assets apart, experts see maximum recovery happening in the steel sector because of an upturn in the steel cycle. But the interest in other sectors is a bit muted at the moment. "In the EPC [engineering, procurement and construction] sector, the recovery percentage will be lower. As for power, no case has gone to the NCLT so far. But now, in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, we have to take a decision on power assets under stress by August 31," Kumar told the daily.

Overall, with credit growth expected to double in the current fiscal and potential write-backs in the offing, SBI is hopeful of a better year ahead than the "challenging" previous one.

With PTI inputs