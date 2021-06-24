SC directs state boards to declare class 12 results by July 31

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all state boards to set up an internal assessment scheme to evaluate class 12 students and announce the results by July 31.

The SC bench, headed by Justice A M khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, rejected the appeal of a uniform evaluation scheme for assessment for all state boards across India and instructed that each state has to come up with its specific evaluation method.

"We direct the boards to ensure that the scheme be formulated at the earliest and not later than 10 days from today and also declare the internal assessment results by July 31, 2021, like the timeline specified for CBSE and CISCE," the bench said in its order.

During the time of the hearing, the apex code was also heading a plea request for the cancellation of the class 12 examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the video conferencing hearing the court received the appeal from an advocate appearing in the matter that states which have their 12th board cancelled will benefit from a uniform scheme for assessing their students. But the bench was hostile to such a plea and pointed out that each state board is autonomous and an all-India scheme for these individual educational entities to fit in will not be encouraged.

"That may not be acceptable because every state board has their own scheme. It cannot be uniform. We are not going to direct for a uniform scheme. Each board will have to evolve their own scheme," the bench added.

The court also noted that the National Institute of open schooling after cancelling the board examination is currently in process of creating the scheme for assessment. The court was also informed earlier by the Tripura and Assam governments that they too have cancelled their state boards due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has come forward with the decision to hold the class 12 examination after noticing the declining numbers of positive cases in the state and consulting with the experts who have given it the green signal to go ahead with the examination.

Till now out of 28 Indian states, six have already conducted board exams, 18 states have cancelled them excluding Assam and Tripura whose decision came a bit late, while Andhra Pradesh and Punjab are yet to reach a final decision.

(Edited by Purnima Priyadarsini)

