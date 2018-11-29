SC extends NEET application deadline; allows students over 25 years to apply

There's good news for medical aspirants keen to apply for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The Supreme Court today asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to push back its deadline for NEET 2019 applications by one week. The deadline was set to expire on November 30 but now students get a breather.

NEET is an entrance exam for those who want to pursue graduate and postgraduate medical or dental courses in colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. And the NTA is the organisation that conducts entrance examinations for admission in higher educational institutions.

Significantly, the apex court has also allowed students aged 25 or older to apply for exam. However, the bench made it clear that their admission would be subject to the final outcome of the case on the validity of the CBSE's decision to fix an upper age limit for NEET applicants.

Candidates who wish to register for the exam, to be conducted in May, need to visit www.nta.ac.in and follow the following steps:

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET (UG) 2019' link under the "Fill Application Form" section

You will be directed to a new webpage, where you have to click on the green coloured "Fill Application Form" tab

Then click on 'Proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2019'

Fill the form and submit. The application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 1,400 while that for SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates stands at Rs 750. Do remember to keep proof of fee paid.

According to the official website, the NEET UG 2019 Exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019, between 2-5 pm. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from April 15, and the results are expected to be declared on June 5, 2019.

Edited by Sushmita Agarwal