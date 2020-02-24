scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'See you very soon in Ahmedabad', says PM Modi ahead of Trump's India visit

Trump India Visit: On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted that India looked forward to welcoming President Trump. PM replied to a tweet by the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Rupani tweeted, "Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- Namaste Trump."

US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to say that the country awaits the arrival of the US President. PM Modi further stated that this visit will "strengthen the friendship between our nations."

On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted that India looked forward to welcoming President Trump. Modi wrote on Twitter, "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad." PM replied to a tweet by the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Rupani tweeted, "Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- Namaste Trump."

Before leaving for India, Trump tweeted about his excitement about his maiden India visit. He said he was looking forward to being in company of his "great friends" in the country.

Trump retweeted a morphed video wherein the POTUS' face was superimposed on 'Baahubali'- the character played by the South Indian actor Prabhas in the chart buster. This clip also featured members of the Trump family- the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and son Trump Jr.

Also read: Donald Trump visit Live Updates: India all set to welcome POTUS

Also read: Donald Trump to arrive in India shortly: what's on the agenda

Also read: Visiting Taj, India Inc roundtable: Trump's got two busy days in India

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos