'See you very soon in Ahmedabad', says PM Modi ahead of Trump's India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to say that the country awaits the arrival of the US President. PM Modi further stated that this visit will "strengthen the friendship between our nations."

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted that India looked forward to welcoming President Trump. Modi wrote on Twitter, "India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad." PM replied to a tweet by the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Rupani tweeted, "Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- Namaste Trump."

India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad! https://t.co/fAVx9OUu1j - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2020

Before leaving for India, Trump tweeted about his excitement about his maiden India visit. He said he was looking forward to being in company of his "great friends" in the country.

Trump retweeted a morphed video wherein the POTUS' face was superimposed on 'Baahubali'- the character played by the South Indian actor Prabhas in the chart buster. This clip also featured members of the Trump family- the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and son Trump Jr.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Also read: Donald Trump visit Live Updates: India all set to welcome POTUS

Also read: Donald Trump to arrive in India shortly: what's on the agenda

Also read: Visiting Taj, India Inc roundtable: Trump's got two busy days in India