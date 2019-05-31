Semester system, single regulator on cards for education under new Modi government

There is likely to be radical restructuring in education from school to university level under the new Modi government. A government-appointed committee on National Policy on Education is likely to make the recommendations for these structural changes. A semester-based system from school to university level, an overarching education authority and a significant Indian component are some of the changes that might be brought about.

According to a report on The Economic Times, the focus of this policy is likely to be on a liberalised and holistic overview of education. Students could opt for varied subjects and change courses and institutes with greater flexibility.

As part of this policy, a national-level overarching education authority may be set up. The authority will take up a holistic view on education and is likely to have eminent personalities on board. According to the report, a consolidated overview on education instead of compartmentalisation into early, primary and secondary education, is likely to be recommended by the committee.

Additionally, instead of multiple agencies like University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a single regulator is likely to be proposed by the panel. A single regulator is part of the new government's HRD ministry's 100-day plan. There is likely to be a single regulator for schools as well.

Moreover, there is likely to be a focus on teaching of Indian knowledge systems and India's contribution to various disciplines.

The committee that comprises nine members is headed by scientist K Kasturinangan. It was set up under the previous Modi government to recommend a new policy on education. The report will be submitted to the HRD ministry this week and will be taken to the cabinet for approval in July.

