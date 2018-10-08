Sensex closes 97 points higher, Nifty above 10,300 in last hour of recovery

The Sensex and Nifty snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher amid wild swings between gains and losses in the last hour of trade. While the Sensex closed 97 points or 0.28% higher at 34,474, the Nifty gained 0.31% or 31 points to 10,348 level.

During the day, the Sensex saw a wild swing of 663 points as it hit intra day high and intra day low of 34,636 and 33,974 respectively. Top Sensex gainers were YES Bank (7.08%), RIL (5.53%) and Her MotoCorp (5.14%). Top Sensex losers were Vedanta (10.78%), HDFC (2.62%) and Wipro (2.14%).

The rupee closed at 74.06 level after it opened 18 paise lower at 73.95 compared with Friday's close of 73.77. On Friday, the Indian currency breached the 74 mark for the first time ever and hit an all time low of 74.22 amid rising crude prices. Stocks of oil marketing companies rose after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on weekend that the government would not go back on the decision of deregulation of oil prices.

"Let me categorically assure all that there is no going back on deregulation of oil prices," finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The BSE oil and gas index rose 3.30% or 401 points to 12,544 points. Stocks of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose 8.15%, 5.63% and 5.53% on the BSE. Market breadth was negative with 698 stocks closing higher against 1952 stocks falling on the BSE.

BSE midcap and small cap indices fell 1.99% and 2.01% to 13,724 and 13,562 level. Metal stocks led the losses with BSE metal index falling 3.18% or 418 points to 12,728 level. "Metal prices in global exchanges are down, leading to metal stocks falling... There is indication that regulator is looking for tighter regulation for non-banking financial services companies," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 9,300 crore from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions on rupee crash and rise in crude oil prices. On Friday, the Sensex closed 792.17 points, or 2.25%, down at 34,376.99, while the Nifty 50 fell 282.80 points, or 2.67%, to close at 10,316.45. In intraday trade, the Sensex plunged 967 points and the Nifty 50 dived 337 points after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.

Last week, the Sensex logged the biggest ever weekly decline, falling 5.11% or 1850 points and Nifty shedding 614 points or 5.62%. The Sensex has fallen over 4600 points in 25 sessions on weak rupee and rising crude oil prices. The Sensex and Nifty are down about 12% each from their August record highs of 38,989 and 11,760 levels.