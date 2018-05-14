Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment to suicide in Sunanda Pushkar case

The Delhi Police on Monday named Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as a suspect in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar and confirmed that she had committed suicide. Four years ago on January 17, 2014, Sunanda was found dead in The Leela Hotel in Chanakyapuri. Though Tharoor has denied having any link with the sudden death of his wife, the police chargesheet, filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh at the Patiala House court, has named Tharoor as a suspect for abetting the suicide.

According to India Today, the 3,000-page chargesheet has listed charges under sections 306 (Abetment to suicide) and 498 A(Husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, who's also Congress MP from Kerala, expressed surprise over the current development in the case and vowed to fight the "preposterous chargesheet vigorously". He also questioned the changing stance of the Delhi police, saying that in October 2017, the law officer had told the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything but now he had been charged with abetment to a suicide.

On this Twitter account, Sashi Tharoor wrote: "I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation (contd)... it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. On Oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!"

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in room number 345 of the South Delhi hotel. The police had registered the first FIR more than a year after the incident on January 1, 2015. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case following the allegation that the Delhi police was not conducting a proper inquiry.