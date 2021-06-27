Shed vaccine hesitancy, ignore rumours: PM Modi urges nation on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, urged people to shun vaccine hesitancy, cautioning them that the threat of COVID-19 looms.

PM Modi also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated soon. Speaking during the 78th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister lauded the feat of most doses administered in a single day on June 21 at the beginning of the new phase of vaccination under which all adults are being given free jabs.

PM Modi also spoke to residents of Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and advised them to take the COVID-19 vaccine amidst their reservations about the government's vaccination drive.

Seeking to make people shed vaccine hesitancy, he noted that he and his nearly 100-year-old mother have taken both doses of the vaccine, asking people not to believe in rumours and trust science and scientists.

"The threat of COVID-19 remains, and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols," he said.

With the Monsoon approaching, Modi also stressed on water conservation.

In his broadcast, he also paid tributes and remembered the contribution of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died earlier this month.

Modi hailed Singh's contribution to Indian sports and said he will always cherish his interactions with the athlete.

Singh died in a Chandigarh hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He also lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same disease.

Modi also shared the struggles and triumphs of Olympics-bound Indian athletes and said that people must not build any pressure on these sportspersons but "cheer for India".

"Every athlete who is going to Tokyo has worked hard. They are going there to win hearts. It must be our endeavour to support our team and not put pressure on the team," he said.