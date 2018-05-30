Significant decline in number of strikes since 2014

The two-day bank strike of around 10 lakh employees and officers of 21 public sector banks, 13 old generation private banks, 6 foreign banks and 56 regional rural banks will certainly have its impact. However, estimating the loss from such strikes is difficult to quantify. Lets analyse trends of industrial disputes (all strikes and lockouts) over the years.

A total of 18 strikes were observed by unions/associations in public sector banks during the three years up to year 2015/16 (as on March 11, 2016). "The demands of bank's unions/associations mostly relate to immediate wage settlement, stop outsourcing of bank jobs, stop banking sector reforms, improvement in pension schemes, provide compassionate appointments in banks, etc," highlighted Jayant Sinha, minister of state in the ministry of finance, in a Lok sabha reply dated March 11, 2016.

As per the latest report available with the labour bureau -- titled Statistics on Industrial Disputes, Closures, Retrenchments and Lay-offs in India-- banks accounted for the highest number of disputes (7) during the year 2014 and non-coal mines the least.

Wages & Allowances, Charter of Demands have been some of the prime causes of strikes over the years.