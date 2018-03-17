Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi of making hollow promises, weakening Congress welfare policies

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were "only dramebazi' and a trick to grab power.

"The slogans of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and 'na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power," she said, referring to Modi's promises of inclusive development and corruption-free governance.

Gandhi, in her address at the 84th Congress Plenary Session, gave a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.

She said that the Congress was fighting the tyrannical Modi government and the people have begun to realise that the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were hollow.

"Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies," she said.

Gandhi said the present dispensation was using all means to be in power. But the Congress has and will never bow before the power of arrogance of this government which has launched vendetta against its opponents, she said.

The party, she said, was making efforts to win back the trust of the people and would work with like-minded parties to oust the BJP. "Those who want to throw the very identity of the Congress party out of the country do not know how much people love them. There is only one priority today and that is how to make Congress party stronger. Congress is not just a party, but an idea several years ahead of its time," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the country is in a way "fatigued" under the Narendra Modi dispensation and is looking for a way out. In his brief inaugural address at the 84th Congress Plenary Session, he accused the NDA government failing to create jobs and address farm distress.

Taking a jibe at the present dispensation, Gandhi said that crores of youths in the country, looking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are not finding anything and did not know where will the jobs come from and farmers do not know when they will get fair price of their produce.

"So the country is in a way fatigued, is looking for a way out. And I am saying this from the bottom of my heart that only the Congress can show the path forward. The Congress party alone can unite the country and show it the path forward, he said, adding that the difference between the ruling dispensation and his party was that while they spread anger and hatred, we spread love and brotherhood".

He reiterated that this country belongs to all. "It belongs to each religion, caste, each individual. And whatever the Congress will do, it will do for the entire country, for each of the country's individual. It will not leave anyone behind," he said.

He also said the Congress party under him would take the seniors and the youth together as the tradition of the party was to embrace change without forgetting its past and legacy.

"If the youth will take the Congress party forward, the party will not move forward without the experienced leaders. So, my task is to unite the seniors and the youth, to give a new direction," he said.

Representatives of the party have fought hard to keep the Congress ideology alive, he said, adding that the senior leaders of the party would guide the youth and take the party forward.

Some Congress leaders also urged partymen to shed their differences and get united in their fight against the BJP, saying "only the Congress can defeat the Congress and not anyone else". This was stated by senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, who said no one has the power to defeat the Congress and only the Congress can defeat the Congress. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also said that "Hindutva is not Hinduism" and "we must not surrender the Hindu space to the BJP".

The two-day plenary session is being attended by senior Congress leaders including former party president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.