Sony unveils Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus with bigger display at MWC 2019

Sony has showcased a new line of Xperia smartphones at the MWC 2019 including flagship Xperia 1 smartphone, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus mid-range devices. The major attraction of the new range is the bigger display and the 21:9 aspect ratio. Out of the three, Xperia 1 is the first smartphone to come with a 4K OLED display. Bucking the current bezel-less trend, these Xperia phones come with a large top bezel but a thin bottom edge.

Sony Xperia 1

The Sony Xperia 1 comes with a 6.5-inch 4K (1644*3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone's screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC together with 6GB of RAM. Being an entertainment centric device, Xperia 1 comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer mode. The device also comes with a multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment with a 3,300mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging.

As far as optics are concerned, Xperia 1 comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-MP primary camera, 12-MP wide-angle sensor, and a 12-MP tertiary sensor. For selfies there's an 8-MP camera witg 84-degree wide-angle lens.

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 comes with a 6-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Phones optics include a dual-camera setup i.e 13-MP+5-MP cameras at the back, 8-MP front camera, and a 2,870mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Sony Xperia 10 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB expandable storage.

Edited by Udit Verma